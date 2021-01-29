I am hopeful our municipality won't record any coronavirus cases - Director of Education

File photo of students wearing their nose masks

Source: Seth Wemegah, Contributor

The Agona West Municipal Director of Education, Kingsley Joseph Akwaboa is hopeful that the municipality will not record any COVID-19 case, due to the well thought out measures put in place to contain the virus.

He said before the president’s announcement of reopening of schools, his outfit through the effort of the municipal health directorate, the Municipal Chief executive, the MP and all stakeholders had put in place certain modalities to enforce the COVID-19 safety measures.



He indicated that as part of efforts to prevent any outbreak, the municipality has formed a COVID-19 taskforce, visiting all schools, to educate them on the need to continue adhering to the prescribed safety protocols.



Speaking in an interview with WINDY NEWS, UEW on the preventive measures adopted to avert any possible outbreak and spread of the virus, Mr. Akwaboa said the municipality by the grace of God did not record any case during the first wave, hence are making relentless efforts to maintain their COVID-free status.

The Municipal Education Director believes if all citizens abide by the protocols, there wouldn’t even be the need to close down schools again.



“We need to observe all the necessary protocols. And if everything is done as we are instructing, then I do not believe and I don’t even expect that we should be recording COVID cases in our schools. And I trust my teachers are also prepared to support in that direction,” he said

Source: Seth Wemegah, Contributor