I am moving from just defending anything in the name of politics - Stephen Amoah

Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Stephen Amoah

The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture cum Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso Constituency, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has called for a paradigm shift in the way opposition parties go about opposing policies that are introduced by the sitting government.

According to him, disagreements and opposition defeat the purpose of these policies even if they are good for the country.



To him, he is personally moving away from anything that, because of politics, he would have to defend, to policies of benefits.



He, therefore, and urged other politicians and stakeholders to do the same.



Speaking during an interview on TV3, Dr. Amoah said that he was tired of the cycle of partisan arguments and oppositions that characterise the country's politics, especially on issues of taxation and public spending.



Speaking during an interview on TV3, Dr. Amoah, who is also the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, noted that he is now more interested in finding solutions that would benefit the country and its people, rather than engaging in political propaganda and rhetoric.

He explained that the country must have a new point of convergence, where the common interest and vision of the nation would override the narrow and selfish interests of political parties.



“It is crystal clear that anytime there is an introduction or increment or taxes, these things do happen. When the NDC were in power and they wanted to increase or introduce a new tax, the NPP would sometimes hide behind or start arguments opposing it and the public would follow. It is the same way when NPP is bringing a new tax, the NDC would start arguments and the public will follow. No matter where on this earth people want to release funds from their company or their pocket, it's a natural instinct.



“But for how long should we continue this? Do we ask ourselves if we really need to take taxes or not? What is the situation of our fiscal space today? If we don't take, what happens and if we take taxes also, what happens? What will be the resultant effect on the economy? Is it going to be adverse in the short, medium or long term for us as a country? People are calling for the increment of salaries and allowances to satisfy a lot of needs. As a country, how do we fund them? Do we take taxes? So, I think there should be a paradigm shift, we should come to a point that the idea of recycling NPP, NDC opposing every good thing or bad thing because we want to come to power, must stop, in my opinion.



“... I mean anybody can do politics with it but I am trying to have a shift personally. I know once in a while I can come. But I am trying to move myself from anything you have to defend in the name of politics to get to the point where all of us come to a new point of convergence, enough of these things," he said.



The deputy agric minister argued further that since the inception of the 4th republic, the variables opposition parties complain about have remained the same.

He added that the country needs to ask itself what it wants to attain, what its focus and long term goals are, and whether it really wants to build the country.



“All the complaints, the challenges, oppositions from the late JJ Rawlings through to Nana Addo's time, they are the same variables.



“When former President Rawlings was there, the very things Ghanaians were complaining about in terms of variables are the same even up until now. With this, do we continue this thing as a country or we should pull the brakes and ask ourselves what we want to attain. We have to ask ourselves what our focus is, our long term goals and also if we really want to build this country,” he asked.



