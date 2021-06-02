I am not a board member of Black Star Advisors – Adu Boahen

Minister of State-nominee at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen

Minister of State-nominee at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen has described as false a claim that he selected a firm he once served as a board member as primary dealer and bond market specialists on bonds issued by the state.

The said company, Black Star Advisors has been the subject of wild speculation notably from NDC MP for Bolgatanga Central Constituency in the Upper East Region, Isaac Adongo, citing Mr Boahen as a key member and part of the management of the company that was among 9 firms selected by the Ministry of Finance as advisors on bonds issued by the state.



However, responding to the claim when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Thursday, May 2, 2021, Mr Boahen said the assertion is categorically untrue and perpetuated by certain individuals to defame him and malign his character and integrity.



“Mr Chairman, as I mentioned earlier, I resigned from the board and management of Black Star Advisors in 2017. I have no role, and I do not participate in their business dealings,” he said.

According to him, the process of selecting the 9 firms for the role of a primary dealer and bond market specialist was done through a rigorous and open governance process at the Ministry of Finance and in collaboration with the Bank of Ghana.



Therefore, the allegations are an affront to the intentions of the hardworking Ghanaians and companies involved in helping build a resilient and robust capital market for the benefit of all Ghanaians, he stressed calling on Ghanaians, investors and other stakeholders to continue to support the efforts of the Ministry of Finance to build a sustainable and prosperous Ghana for all.