I am not an NPP pastor - Owusu-Bempah rejects tag, blasts 'Akyem mafia' over state capture

Rev. Owusu Bempah hands a horn to President Akufo-Addo | File photo

Isaac Owusu-Bempah of Glorious Word Power Ministries International (GWPMI) has reiterated that he is not politically affiliated in any way.

Owusu-Bempah holds that tagging him as a supporter of especially the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) was incorrect because he does not hate any political group in the country.



In an interview on Okay FM reiterating some harsh critique he recently heaped on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the clergyman known as the Nation's Prophet said he only communicates what he sees as revealed to him by God.



"Some have tagged me as an NPP pastor, I am not. What it is, is that whatever God reveals to me is what I state, as in, I go where the revelation leads me. Just because a pastor releases a prophecy that does not go in your party's favour; that doesn't mean he hates you.



"I do not hate NDC or NPP but what I see is what I speak to. I came out myself this year to pronounce that I will not speak on who will win the 2024 polls. I know it but won't divulge it.



"I will meet with whoever will win the polls, if they listen to directions that I will give, they will be victorious," he added.



He repeatedly slammed former ally, President Akufo-Addo stressing that since all private communication channels have been sealed, he would continue to make all his concerns public.

He accused Akufo-Addo of ceding control of the country to his cousins, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



Asked whether the two really had some weight in the government, he responded: "we did not vote for them, none of them was elected to take the presidential seat. Things are not going well and he (Akufo-Addo) must be told.



"Even if Ofori-Atta has been relieved of his post, the Akyem Mafia so-called are in charge. I am pained like most NPP people who cannot openly complain, God will ask me if I fail to tell him the truth while he is in office," he emphasized.



Watch his submissions below:







SARA