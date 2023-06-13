1
Menu
News

‘I am not corrupt’ – Charles Bissue reacts to OSP declaring him wanted

Video Archive
Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Secretary of the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Inter-Mineral (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has made a bold statement in response to the 'wanted' tag levelled against him by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

In a phone interview with GhanaWeb, Charles Bissue indicated that he is not corrupt.

The former secretary of the IMCIM maintained that he has nothing to hide, and he will be engaging with his lawyers in the coming days and then honour the invitation of the OSP.

“I won’t say the day, but I will speak to the lawyers then we will go and listen to what they have for us. But as I said, I am not a corrupt person. I do not own an excavator. When I worked at the IMCIM, I wasn’t the spending officer, I was only the secretary. So, I mean these things, we will answer them but basically, I can assure you that there is nothing I’ve got to hide," he noted.

To him, his consistent presence in the media since the Anas exposé demonstrates his innocence.

He emphasized that if he had committed any wrongdoing as alleged, he would not have willingly appeared on radio or television to share his perspective.

“Since the Anas exposé came, I’ve been on the radio, TV and I’ve been consistent in the things I say. If I’ve done something as they claim, I wouldn’t even appear on radio or television,” he added.



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:





NW/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia sets the records straight on British citizenship allegations
Alleged NPP ‘macho man’ beaten for stopping Captain Smart show
Prof Frimpong-Boateng sued for defamation
Chief who shot his wife and killed himself in US released to his family
Mempeasem chief renders apology to Akufo-Addo
Assin North by-election: Wontumi, NPP PC captured kneeling for prayers
NPP didn't give me money: Agya Koo on new mansion
The day Ndebugre was arrested for not standing for National Anthem
The UK government data that indicates Bawumia is British
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Related Articles: