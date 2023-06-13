‘I am not corrupt’ – Charles Bissue reacts to OSP declaring him wanted

The former Secretary of the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Inter-Mineral (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has made a bold statement in response to the 'wanted' tag levelled against him by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

In a phone interview with GhanaWeb, Charles Bissue indicated that he is not corrupt.



The former secretary of the IMCIM maintained that he has nothing to hide, and he will be engaging with his lawyers in the coming days and then honour the invitation of the OSP.



“I won’t say the day, but I will speak to the lawyers then we will go and listen to what they have for us. But as I said, I am not a corrupt person. I do not own an excavator. When I worked at the IMCIM, I wasn’t the spending officer, I was only the secretary. So, I mean these things, we will answer them but basically, I can assure you that there is nothing I’ve got to hide," he noted.



To him, his consistent presence in the media since the Anas exposé demonstrates his innocence.



He emphasized that if he had committed any wrongdoing as alleged, he would not have willingly appeared on radio or television to share his perspective.

“Since the Anas exposé came, I’ve been on the radio, TV and I’ve been consistent in the things I say. If I’ve done something as they claim, I wouldn’t even appear on radio or television,” he added.







