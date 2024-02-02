'I am not gay and I hate them with passion' - Maurice Ampaw

Maurice Ampaw is a private legal practitioner

Private legal practitioner and proponent of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Maurice Ampaw, has refuted the assertion that he is a homosexual.

According to him, the idea that he is a member of the LGBTQ community is being driven by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for political benefits.



Speaking in an interview on Kasapa FM, Ampaw said that he has slept with over 100 women and has fathered at least 5 kinds which shows that he can never be gay.



“I hate them with passion. Although NDC members have labelled me as gay… If you look at lawyer Maurice Ampaw, how can I be gay, the number of women I have slept with in this country.



“Number two, I have given to 5 or 6 children. Just last two weeks, I sent my first set of twins to a beautiful woman in Offinso for her to care for them… my wife has given birth to another set of twins,” he said in Twi.



The private legal practitioner added, “I’m an animal. I love women, not men”.



Watch his remarks in the video below:

