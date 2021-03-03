I am not satisfied with Akufo-Addo's stance on LGBTQ+ - Baba Jamal

Former MP for Akwatia and Deputy Minister-Designate for Local and Rural Development

Former Member of Parliament for Akwatia and Deputy Minister-Designate for Local and Rural Development, Ahmed Mohammed Baba Jamal, says he is not satisfied with the president’s position on the LGBTQ+.

According to him, the president has not addressed the ongoing brouhaha well enough to please Ghanaians concerning the legalization of the LGBTQ+ act.



“I am not okay with what the president has said. There is a difference between I will not allow it in the country and it will not happen under my watch. They are two different positions because if under your watch you will not allow it, and you don’t guarantee a safer future; that means when you are out of government, it will be legalized.”



He went on to say that, “It is this same president who went to say somewhere that it is bound to happen so if this same person keeps reiterating that it will not happen under watch, then I do not know what it is. Wherever he goes, he clings to the same thing. When he went to Kumasi, he said it again; No!”



He added that “what actions is he setting up even for the future in case he is not around. That is what we want to hear. Why won’t he initiate policies that will ban the advocacy of LGBTQ+? That is what we want to hear Baba Jamal indicated.



The former MP further stressed that “the banning of the act is the first step to take to prevent it from becoming popular. So if the president claims, he will not allow the act, he should take a swift step to have a law that bans the LGBTQ+ act. Not only those practicing but as well to announcing it. If we cannot announce armed robbery on radio, why should we allow a gay to sit on radio?” He quizzed.

Baba Jamal specified that he was not content with the president’s stance.



“I commend President Nana Addo over his closure of the LGBT+ structure; however, he should not end there. He should take a further step and ban the advocacy in the country, because that is the problem we have as a country.”



He entreated all radio stations and every form of media to also help ban the support and the spread of the LGBTQ+ act.



Baba Jamal made these affirmations while speaking on Okay FM’s Morning Show dubbed, ‘Ade Akye Abia with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese.