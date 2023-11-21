I am not worried about NPP expelling me – Ohene Ntow affirms support for Alan

Former NPP General Secretary, Nana Ohene Ntow

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow has stated that he is neither surprised nor worried about being expelled from the party.

According to him, such a decision is imperative and right according to the party’s constitution owing to his decision to support the independent presidential bid of the party’s former flagbearer hopeful, John Alan Kyerematen.



“Well, I feel it is not surprising and neither am I worried in any way because I have been a party general secretary before and I know what the party constitution says.



"I have personally not received any letter from anyone, it is a press release that was put out there. A radio station called me and that was how I came to know,” he told United Television in an interview on November 20, 2023.



NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua in a statement on Monday announced the expelling of four leading members of the party for joining Mr Kyerematen’s campaign.



The four individuals include Nana Ohene Ntow, former Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone-Katamanso Hopeson Adorye, former Member of Parliament for Salaga Constituency Abubakar Siddique Boniface and former Member of Parliament for Adenta Constituency Yaw Buaben Asamoa.



Responding to his removal from the party, Nana Ohene Ntow noted that despite his position as a former scribe, he had been ostracised for the past 13 years.

He stated that he has over the period been disregarded and treated as an outcast.



Alan Kyerematen resigned from the NPP after the party’s super delegates congress in August.



The former minister of trade and industry who placed third in the congress held to select five candidates for a flagbearer contest attributed his resignation to ill-treatment by the leadership of the party against himself and his supporters.



He has since announced the formation of a political movement dubbed Movement for Change with which he aims to contest for the presidency as an independent candidate in the 2024 general election.





I am neither surprised nor worried about being expelled from the NPP - Nana Ohene Ntow#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/BeDstsXOgi — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) November 20, 2023

GA/SARA





