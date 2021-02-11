I am now a silent-tank - Kwaku Azar reacts to A-Plus claims

Private legal practitioner, Prof. Kwaku Azar

A private legal practitioner and professor of accounting, Prof. Kwaku Azar has reacted to claims by Social Commentator, A-Plus that himself and the likes of Professor HK Prempeh are only concerned with the law.

Kwame A-Plus said on a Facebook post in reaction to a divorce suit filed by Eugene's spouse that “these are properties acquired in just 4 years by someone who only speaks for the president. These may even be just the few his wife is aware of. I can only imagine what the guy who pays flagstaff house and presidential security detail on a tabletop has acquired. W?l?faki Mehn!!!,” A Plus shared in a Facebook post on Thursday.”



He mentioned that the likes of Kofi Bentil, Prof Azar, Prof HK Prempeh and Franklin Cudjoe are only focused on “doing think-tank” others are “doing “money tank”.



Kwaku Azar has however reacted to A-Plus’s ’ post on his Facebook page.



He said he is now a silent-tank as he won’t comment on the law or the properties.

His post reads “according to my brother, A Plus, “people are doing money-tank and I’m wasting my time doing think-tank.”



“This is Ghana. Nothing surprises me. I won’t be surprised if #SALL is told they have no right to a seat in the 8th Parliament.



Accordingly, I have no comments on the law or the properties. I am now a silent-tank.”



