‘I am only an oracle of God not NPP politician’ – Owusu-Bempah

Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah, Founder and Leader, Glorious Word and Power Ministry International

The Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah has said that he is not a politician as his critics have sought to make many believe.

Speaking on Angel 102.9FM’s Morning Show, ‘Anopa Bofo’, the man of God said he has never aspired to be a politician but rather an oracle of God predicting the political future of the country.



According to him, God called him into that office and hence he only speaks the mind of God concerning elections.



“I am not a politician and I don’t have NPP party membership card. I don’t even know where they have their meetings…the tags of being an NPP prophet which started during the Kufour era I neither here nor there…,” he said.

He told host, Captain Smart that he has been prophesying the outcome of elections since the 90s and hence always remain shocked anytime he is tagged as being biased towards the NPP.



He added that he has been prophesying the outcome of elections because ‘election outcomes are always determined spiritually before the physical voting takes place’.



“We vote on who will become the leader of a country before the main elections. It’s always a spiritual thing…there are people who even the power to increase the number of ballots in a box just by a mere look at the votes…and I know one of those people…,” he said.