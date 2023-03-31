1
I am optimistic about leading the NDC – Kojo Bonsu

Kojo Bonsu Mynews.png Kojo Bonsu, NDC flagbearer hopeful

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: GNA

Kojo Bonsu, a former Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has expressed optimism about his chances of winning the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries to lead the Party into the 2024 general election.

“I think I have the confidence and trust in myself to be one of the people to lead the NDC into the 2024 general elections. ”

Mr Bonsu said this after his vetting by the NDC’s Vetting Committee chaired by Mr Edward Doe Adjaho, a former Speaker of Parliament.

Mr Bonsu said his aim to lead Ghana was to brand the country to attract the necessary investments for rapid socio-economic development.

He said he intended to prioritise issues of national security, economic stability and unity as the prime focus of his administration when given the opportunity to be President.

Mr Bonsu called on Party members to close their ranks and unite to ensure victory in the 2024 general election.

