Lordina and I enjoyed our honeymoon over 30 years ago - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has clarified the call for him to be granted a honeymoon should he be elected president.

The former president lamented that his call was misconstrued by some individuals and taken out of context.



Former President John Mahama recently urged Ghanaians, particularly trade and labour groups, to grant him a grace period if he is elected the next president.



He made the request amidst increased demand for improved conditions of service from these groups.



Addressing attendees at a ‘Campus Connect’ event in Hohoe, the NDC flagbearer argued that it was time to revive the economy before tackling specific demands.



“And you will realise the harm that the NPP administration has done to Ghana’s economy. This country is broke, and so we will beg you that when we come into office, give us a bit of a honeymoon. Let’s put things in place so that we can bring the economy back onto its feet.



“And I will plead with the teachers union, GNAT, NAGRAT, UTAG, and TEWU, and all of them. I know all of you are clamouring for allowances. Let me caution you that in 2025 when we take over, we will show you the books and the finances of this country," he said.

Mahama was speaking during his ‘Building Ghana’ tour of the Volta.



After making the comments, he was taken to the cleaners, with some, especially from the ruling government, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, saying he was unprepared.



But Mahama has clarified his comments, stressing that he did not appeal for a honeymoon to relax as president but to rather assess the economy, examine the extent of damage done by the NPP government, and deal with it.



According to him, he had his honeymoon with the former First Lady Lordina Mahama thirty years ago and will not require another honeymoon.



He was responding to some requests made by the tree teacher unions at a meeting in Accra.



The teacher unions are the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

The unions presented a document on their concerns in the education sector for consideration in the NDC manifesto.



The teacher unions further made a request for a review of their conditions of service and an improvement in the sector.



Mahama reiterated his comments that he will not to make any promises considering the economic crisis confronting the country.



“So, I said I was not going to make that promise and that they should give a bit of a honeymoon, and that is what I said that was misinterpreted to say that I want a honeymoon when I become president. I had my honeymoon with Auntie Lordina thirty-something years ago.



"And so, I don’t require any honeymoons. I meant we should give the economy a honeymoon; we will see what is there, and as we create, we can share,” he explained.