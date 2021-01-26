I am poorer as a politician than I was as a lawyer- George Loh

NDC Volta Regional Chairman, George Loh

Volta Regional Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Loh has asserted that, he made more money being a lawyer than being a politician.

He said this in relation to the rise of corruption in the country and whether or not politicians are the richest in the country due to high level of corruption they are believed to be engaged in.



According to him, some civil servants are even richer than politicians because of their corrupt practices. He added that this is so because, “they’re a product of the society”.



Comparing being a lawyer to a politician he empathized that, “I’ve been a lawyer for so many years and as a lawyer, I wasn’t sharing my money with anyone and had lots of money. But as a politician, you have to share your salary with everyone. You always wake up to people at your door who need one thing or another”.

Talking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy FM, he furthered, “if we want to discuss corruption and political corruption then, we should look at our own society from the lowest to the highest because everyone has concluded that the only way you can make money in Ghana is to steal and it’s not funny”.



He went further to say, most people especially politicians are under pressure to live up to a certain standard in order to prevent them from being mocked by other people.



He ended by saying, “Most politicians are known for the houses they built for themselves while in office and not the schools they built or the roads they fixed. This is what people recognize politicians for and that is why they always want to live up to that standard”.