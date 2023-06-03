13
I am proud I married a virgin - Nkrabeah Effah Dartey

Nkrabea Effah Dartey 1.png Lawyer Nkrabeah Effah Dartey

Sat, 3 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, a prominent legal practitioner and leading member of the New Patriotic Party has openly expressed his pride in marrying his wife, who was a virgin at the time they met.

In an interview with Mama Grace, he attributed this aspect of his marital life to his personal beliefs and principles.

"God has been good to me; my wife was a virgin when I met her because I told God I don't want another man's wife because of the way he punished David," Lawyer Nkrabeah Effah Dartey shared in the interview.

He emphasized that he wanted a partner who shared the same values and commitment to faithfulness.

The lawyer further clarified that his statement did not imply any denigration of people who were not virgins before they married.

He expressed his satisfaction and pride in the fact that his wife maintained her virginity until they entered into a sacred union.

He sees it as a reflection of their shared values and commitment to a virtuous and faithful marriage.

