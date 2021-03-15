I am proud of 280,000 laptops for teachers – Napo

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh with the heads of institutions under the Education Ministry

Immediate past Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has expressed satisfaction in the decision to supply teachers across the country with laptops to support their work.

The Minister who was speaking at a farewell event organised to honour him by heads of the various institutions under the Education Ministry at the Movenpic Hotel in Accra.



"The deal is done, and I am very proud that this last major act in office was to support teachers in this country," he said.



Mr Opoku Prempeh expressed appreciation to the agency heads noting that their contribution made it possible for the education sector to chalk remarkable successes over the period.

"I will forever cherish the friendships I have formed and I appreciate you all,” he said.



Mr Opoku Prempeh who is now the Minister of Energy was presented with a plaque by the heads of the institutions in appreciation.