'I am struck with awe and sadness' - Kennedy Agyapong reacts to Christian Atsu's death

Kennedy Agyapong, a presidential aspirant hopeful of the New Patriotic Party has sent a message of condolence to the family of Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu who was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

In a message published on his social media handles, Kennedy Agyapong said, like most Ghanaians, he was praying fervently for the winger to be rescued alive.



The Member of Parliament for Assin Central said he was therefore heartbroken when news broke that Atsu was found but not alive.



He expressed his deepest condolence and support to the family of Atsu and asked God to comfort them in their grief.



“I am struck with awe and sadness over the news of the death of our kith and kin, Christian Atsu. I've prayed and hoped that like the many others who were found alive under the trapped rabbles, he'll also be found alive, but that was not to be.



“We cannot question the wisdom of God in such heartbreaking situations, but at least, we can mourn and share the pain of loved ones in these trying moments. I, therefore, extend my sincere heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, family and Ghanaians as a whole.



“ My prayers are still with them and may the soul of our brother rest in peace,” he said.

After twelve days of search and rescue efforts, Christian Atsu was confirmed dead with his body apparently being retrieved from the rubble of a building in Hatay, Turkey.



The death of Christian Atsu was confirmed by his agent, Nana Sechere who has been in Turkey for over one week.



“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.



“I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time,” he tweeted.



Christian Atsu made 60 appearances for Ghana, scoring 10 goals. He played for Malaga, Newcastle, Bournemouth and FC Porto.



