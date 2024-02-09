I am the best man you can trust to fight corruption – Bawumia to Ghanaians

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), claims to be a man of integrity and the finest person to combat corruption.

He has thus pledged to fight the canker if he votes in the 2024 general elections.



He asserted that he possesses the honesty required to manage the economy’s finances, emphasising that he is not corrupt.



During his address to the nation on his vision at the auditorium of the UPSA on Wednesday, the NPP leader said, “If it is someone with personal integrity who is not corrupt and can be trusted to fight corruption, then your choice, clearly, is Dr. Bawumia.

“And, if the person you have in mind is someone you can trust to work hard and tirelessly and selflessly for Ghana, it is Dr. Bawumia,” he stated.



Dr. Bawumia emphasized his dedication to safeguarding the nation’s natural resources for the benefit of all citizens.



“If you are looking for the man who is more committed to protecting and using our natural resources for the benefit of Ghanaians, It is Dr. Bawumia,” he underscored.