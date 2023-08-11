I am the next crowd-puller after Kufuor, Akufo-Addo to help NPP break the 8 - Alan Kyerematen

Alan mobbed by some of the executives and delegates of the party

A leading contender in the NPP flagbearer-ship race, Alan Kyerematen, has re-affirmed his bid for the race, stating that he has had better experience, vision, and contributions for the party since 1992 than any of the other nine contenders.

He told delegates of the Ahafo Ano South, South West, and South East constituencies, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, that he is the more experienced among all the contestants to assume the leadership of the party.



The former Minister of Trade and Industry said that being one of 100 global leaders, together with American President J.F. Kennedy, and billionaire Bill Gates, in the Time magazine in 1994, he has the vision to create more jobs and uplift the lives of Ghanaians if given the nod.



Popularly known as 'Alan Cash,' the former minister cited the 1D1F as evidence of his track record, touting how about 300 factories are being built, with some at various levels of completion.



He also highlighted the Presidential Special Initiatives (PSI) programme which created fully-integrated agricultural and industrial projects, respectively, under the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Agyekum Kufuor administrations.



He referred to his qualities as a unifier, stemming from how he stepped down and saved the party from a potentially divisive runoff at the party's 2007 primaries, after the first poll did not provide a clear winner, as another example.



Alan Kyerematen also indicated that breaking the 8 depends on votes while assuring the delegates that he would garner two million votes from the Ashanti Region if he is given the mandate to lead the party at its presidential primaries in November.

He said that apart from former President Kufuor and the sitting president, Nana Akufo-Addo, he is the next crowd-puller able to give the New Patriotic Party (NPP) the needed numbers to break the 8 in 2024.



He, therefore, called on the delegates to count on his experience, vision, and contributions and give him the responsibility to lead the party to break the 8 and form the next NPP government.



Speaking at the same forum, Saddique Boniface, Coordinator of the 'Alan for President' campaign and a former Minister for Zongos and Inner-City Development, as well as a former MP for Madina, described Alan Kyerematen as the third NPP president of the 4th Republic.



Boniface believed Muslims from the northern regions, and the Zongo constituencies, would vote massively for Alan, and urged the gathering to do the same.













AE