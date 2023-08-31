'I am the only sure-bet to break NDC's domination, unbeaten record' - NPP parliamentary candidate

MP hopeful for Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency, George Akom

Source: Nana Peprah

The aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), George Akom has revealed that it is time the party presented a candidate who can defeat the NDC to end their long-term dominating record.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with this reporter, George Akom said the Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency which has been one of the three constituencies dominated by the opposition NDC, strategically needed to be represented by someone who knows the grounds and can win the hearts of many electorates for the NPP.



He added that he is the one with such qualities.



According to him, he is the grassroots man and is known by the people of the area, and in terms of their challenges, he knows better.



He further assured that should the delegates entrust him with the slot, he is going to defeat the NDC's candidate.



He said, "Since this constituency was created in 2012, NPP has never won any parliamentary seat. But now that I have shown interest, there is the hope that I'm going to automatically defeat the NDC"

"Though we know the place has long been dominated by the NDC the truth is that Parliamentary candidates who represent the party may play an effective role in the election. I want to assure you that if I, George Akom am elected as the party's PC today, winning the seat for the first time in the history of the constituency is going to be very easy. This is due to my hard work, and the much love the people have for me".



According to him, the fact that the NDC's current parliamentary candidate is new does not guarantee the NPP an automatic victory over the NDC which has been known for its long-standing dominance since the constituency was established.



He said there was a need for the great Osono party to provide someone with an excellent track record that could win the hearts of the electorates, and that was no other person but him.



George Akon said: "I am the sure bet amid the PC aspirants whose track record beats the female PC representing the NDC in terms of popularity, good works, and grassroots preference. I have been in the area since my childhood; going to school, doing everything with them, and knowing their real challenges on the ground".



He has appealed to the delegates to consider and vote for someone like him who can defeat the NDC to gain the seat for the NPP.

George Akom is one of the three aspirants who has shown interest in the NPP parliamentary primaries. Anyone from these three(3) aspirants who may get the nod of the people is set to face Hajia Afrah Nasira who is the current parliamentary candidate for the opposition party.



Expressing hope of defeating Hajia Nafira, George Akom pleaded with the NPP delegates to massively vote for him so that he could take the party to the promised land.



