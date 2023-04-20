I am the sole caretaker of Senfi community land, ignore any other claims - Adumasa chief

Nana Kodom speaks to the media at a press conference which was held at his palace

The chief of Adumasa in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti region, Nana Amankwa Kodom II has reiterated his position and responsibility of being the legitimate caretaker of Senfi community lands and has therefore described any other person or group of people making any other counterclaim as impersonators.

The Adumasahene has again issued a caution to the general public to desist from dealing with one Akwasi Bonsu and his cohorts who are parading around and making claim of being caretakers to the Senfi community lands for their own interest.



Reacting to a recent publication by a group from the Senfi community, Nana Kodom indicated he assumed that position and responsibility by virtue of tradition and custom and under no circumstance that he will allow the status quo to change during his reign on the Adumasa stool.



To support this position, the chief provided documented evidence from the Public Archives, Otumfuo's Land Secretariat and proceedings from Manhyia Palace to newsmen.

Describing portions of the publication which sought to accuse him of an alleged killing as mischief, he suggested to the accusers to identify the appropriate quarters for redress since he is not above the law and is ready to avail himself whenever he is called to do so.



Nana Kodom finally urged journalists to be circumspect in their quest to publish a story. According to him, it was very worrying how some journalists take sides to publish stories without doing any checks from the other side, especially when there is an accusation.



Nana disclosed this when he was addressing a press conference at his palace on Tuesday. His address was in a reaction to recent publications by some media portals in which some unfriendly allegations were levelled against him.