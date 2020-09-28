‘I am unwell’ – Asante-Akim North MP facing contempt charge tells court

Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, MP for Asante-Akim North constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante-Akim North constituency, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi who is in court over contempt charges has told the High Court that he is unwell.

This was made known to the court in a letter signed by the lawyer for the MP, Emmanuel Bright Atokoh ESq.



The MP’s lawyer also appealed to the High Court to adjourn the case.



“Counsel respectfully and humbly prays the matter is adjourned to Tuesday, the 27th day of October , 2020. Sorry for any inconvenience caused”, it stated.



Appiah-Kubi was denied the plea as the judge adjourned the case to October 8, 2020



The NPP suspended the parliamentary primary in the Asante-Akim North Constituency in the Ashanti Region following a court injunction.

The MP has been charged with contempt for holding himself as the elected parliamentary candidate for the NPP despite the injunction.



He is also alleged to have branded cars as well as put up billboards announcing his selection as the candidate for the party.



The lawsuit against the MP, had further stated that Mr. Appiah-Kubi “has with impunity continued his contemptuous acts in such deliberate manner intended to bring and bring the authority of the court and the administration of justice into disrepute.”



“That this court must protect the judicial system from abuse and from being treated with levity as Respondent has done and will continue to do unless punished”, the applicants continued.



