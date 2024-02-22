I am very disappointed Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu resigned - Joe Wise

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, has expressed disappointment over Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s decision to step down from his position as Majority Leader.

According to him, he would have preferred he waited until the end of the 8th parliament to step down as Majority Leader.



Speaking in an interview in parliament, he said, “I am personally disappointed that Kyei-Mensah decided to resign, but he has been an extremely good leader and a very hardworking person, and I would have wished he stayed on to the end.”



When asked about the few names that have popped up so far to take over the vacant position, he said he had no information on the decision of those names nor had he any idea on who could be named as a replacement.



“It did get to me as a surprise, but what got to him, we better let him explain. Once he stood down, he is no longer the Majority Leader and as to whether any change has happened, I don’t have any information any person is either been nominated, discussed, or chosen.”

He also rubbished claims he has any desire to become the Majority Leader, adding that his responsibilities would have changed.



NAY/AE