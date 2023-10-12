I am very positive that the delegates will give me the nod - Aspiring MP for Odododiodio constituency

Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, National Democratic Parliamentary Candidate Aspirant for the Odododiodio

Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, a National Democratic Parliamentary Candidate Aspirant for the Odododiodio constituency, is urging delegates to support his candidacy on October 31, 2023.

Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea who is also the former Member of Parliament for Amasaman indicated he is eager to serve his native land as the parliamentary candidate and MP for the area.



His comment comes after he filed his nomination;



“With regards to my message to the delegates my campaign was on three thematic areas which are education, empowerment of the youth and women and resourcing the party at the constituency level and I have already started the implementation of some these policies that I intend to introduce. I believe that the good works that I have already started will speak for me on the 31st of October during the primaries. I am very positive that the delegates will give me the nod”.



In related news, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has decided not to contest in the upcoming elections, according to citinewsroom.com.



Three aspiring candidates have officially submitted their nominations for the parliamentary slot, and the election is scheduled to take place on October 31, 2023.

Nii Adjebu Lamptey, the Chairman of the NDC Elections Committee in the Odododiodio Constituency, has advised party sympathizers in the area to conduct their campaign activities with caution and responsibility.



NAY/WA