I am worried about our level of sanitation as Ghanaians – Nakeeyat

Sanitation ambassador, Nakeeyat Abdul Dramani Sam

Eight-year old poet and sanitation ambassador, Nakeeyat Abdul Dramani Sam, has lamented on the poor sanitation level of Ghanaians, expressing great worry about the situation.

Speaking in an interview with DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After-Drive on Happy FM, she revealed that the last sanitation campaign which she went on brought her to the sight of a grown man defecating out in the open and it hurt her deeply to see such.



“There’s a school of thought that says when the last tree dies, the last man dies so for that man, all I can say to him is that if he doesn’t take care and the last tree dies, there will be big trouble”, the young ambassador said.



Nakeeyat expunged per her knowledge that the term ‘last man’ does not only have to do with men but women too and as it stands, trees have been proved to provide fresh air for humans, hence if they are out of existence, then there will be no existence for man as well.

She commented that she is very worried about our sanitation level as Ghanaians and went ahead to advise in accordance with this, that, “We better change our attitude so we can develop otherwise, wahala dey”.



On the 12th of June, 2019, the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources officially appointed young Nakeeyat as the Sanitation Ambassador for Ghana for the next 2 years. Since her appointment, she has embarked on various sanitation awareness campaigns around Accra, but is yet to extend her projects to other regions.

