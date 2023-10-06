‘I apologize, I am human’ - Watch Ken Agyapong’s public apology to Mahama

Kennedy Agyapong, flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has publicly apologized to former President John Dramani Mahama for what he describes as ‘unfairness.’

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM’s Starr Chat programme (October 5, 2023), the Assin Central lawmaker stated that Mahama had been a gentleman in their relationship despite his persistent attacks on him during his time at the presidency.



“The way he has handled me and how I have spoken harshly to John Mahama, I think have not been fair to Mahama. He is such a wonderful man,” Ken told show host Bola Ray.



He went on to narrate how Mahama’s wife, former First Lady, Lordina Mahama has serially spoken highly of him (Ken) and that he is the only man Lordina would have loved to marry if Mahama was not in the picture.



“I apologize, I am a human being. I think if I recount my relationship with him and all that I want to say I am sorry,” he stated.



The Assin Central MP is on record as hurling direct insults at the person of Mahama and his businessman brother Ibrahim, alleging massive corruption on their part.



He was a serial critic of the administration led by Mahama and played varied roles in the push by the NPP in 2016, which eventually led to Mahama losing the elections, becoming the first sitting president to fail in his re-election bid.





