I beheaded my victim out of self-defence - Nigerian man

A Nigerian man who is facing trial for the murder of a middle-woman identified as Vivian has told a Teshie Magistrate Court that his action was out of self-defence.

The accused known as Daniel Dennis, during court hearing on Thursday, December 1, explained that his victim, an alleged sex worker who was murdered in cold blood, beheaded and legs broken, got into a fight with him after he tried preventing her from smoking weed in his room at Spintex, Accra.



According to a report by United Television, the accused; 35 years, also claimed that the deceased woman was a Nigerian.



As earlier reported, the accused who is facing trial was picked up by the Ghana Police Service after his landlord discovered a dismembered body inside his locked room.



Earlier reports claimed that the victim was the girlfriend of Daniel, a claim he has denied according to UTV.

The case has been remanded to March 30, 2023.



