I believe in pragmatism not theory - Ken Agyapong

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Flagbearer aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has said Ghana in recent times need a President who will walk the talk.

He claimed he is the right person for Ghana now who is capable of changing things around to make Ghana better again.



“I will do more if given the nod to be President,” he said in an interview on NEAT FM’s afternoon political show, 'Me Man Nti'.



“Ghana is not going in the direction we had all wished for. We need a certain approach to change things and generate revenue. I believe in pragmatism not theory. And that is what Ghana need. Enough of the theory governance, we have to be practical,” he lamented.

Listen to the interview below:



