I believe schools can resume – UGSRC president

Interim President of the University of Ghana Students’ SRC, Kwame-Amo Ntow-Fianko

The Interim President of the University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council, Kwame-Amo Ntow-Fianko, has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to break silence on the reopening of tertiary institutions across the country.

He believes it is possible for schools to resume, hence, the government should “break the long-awaited silence on the fate of tertiary institutions in Ghana.”



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 15th COVID-19 nationwide address, announced that the government would institute the necessary preventive measures to allow students to return to school safely.



As part of such measures, the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, recently completed the 2nd phase of disinfection exercise across tertiary institutions to reduce the risk of students’ exposure to COVID-19.



However, Mr Ntow-Fianko thinks it is high time the President issued further directives for the reopening of tertiary institutions.



Tertiary institutions in the country awaiting the government to set modalities for the reopening of schools for continuing students.

That notwithstanding, some have announced their readiness to commence the 2020/2021 academic year.



Ghana’s premier tertiary institution, University of Ghana, has proposed to start the 2020/2021 academic year in November.



They have proposed that first-semester academic activities for Level 200 and Level 400 students commence from November 2, 2020, to Friday, December 18, 2020.



They have also proposed for first-semester academic activities to commence for fresh students and level 300 students from February 1, 2021, to March 12, 2021.



The proposed dates have been approved by the University’s Business and Executive Committee (BEC) of the Academic Board but are subject to further Presidential directives on the re-opening of tertiary institutions.

The Accra Technical University has also announced intentions to reopen in October.



Other institutions such as the Ghana Institute of Journalism have asked students to start registration formalities for the academic year.





