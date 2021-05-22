I blocked some Chiefs from using royalties to buy V8 – Birim North DCE

District Chief Executive of Birim North, Raymond Damptey

The District Chief Executive of Birim North, Raymond Damptey says he prevented some chiefs within the area from spending royalties from Newmont Akyem Mines meant for development to purchase Toyota Landcruiser V8 vehicles.

Chiefs in Birim North have voted against the renomination of Hon. Raymond Nana Damptey by the President.



Out of a total of 42 chiefs were gathered to vote on the DCE, only four (4) voted ‘Yes’ for his renomination while 37 voted ‘No’ while one ballot was rejected.



Speaking on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Abirem, Hon. Raymond Damptey emphasized that he’s determined to ensure that all persons in the District benefit from resources allocated to the District.



He said, “I only assent to the case that all manner of persons must benefit from funds allocated to the District.”



Hon. Raymond Damptey, however, disclosed that his efforts to achieve the goal of ensuring the average person in the District enjoys the privilege the royalties come with has made him an enemy to many. This, according to the District Chief Executive (DCE) serves as a push for him to work very hard towards the attainment of his goal.



“I know the state of my District so I do not indulge in condoning and conniving with people to embezzle funds. Whoever speaks the truth becomes an enemy to many”, he said.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) also revealed that, by way of ensuring that all persons in the District benefit from the royalties, he refused the use of Government funds to acquire V8 for Chiefs within the District. He again opposed the decision that Chiefs were to be given Visa to Finland for the purpose of observing how roads in the Country are constructed. These, he describes as a negation to his goal as the two do not benefit all persons but just the Chiefs.



“If we had bought V8, just a Chief would benefit but if it is the case of town roads, all manner of persons in the District will benefit. That is why I did not agree with the decision that V8s should be bought for these Chiefs. Eight (8) Chiefs were to be given Visa to Finland just to watch how stones are used to construct roads. I did not agree, I will not allow for Government funds to be misused. Rather, I opted that the money is used to construct good roads for the District”, he said.



Raymond Damptey concluded that so long as he remains a Caretaker and a Representative of the grassroot at the District level, he will work in truth and ensure that Government funds are used for the right projects.



“I will continue to perform my responsibilities. I will serve my motherland, I prayed to work in truth. I shall do just that”, he said.



Newmont Akyem mines operate in 8 communities in the area. The communities include Adeisuna, Ntronan, Afosu, Amanfrom, Old Abirem, Hwekwai, Maamaso, and New Abirem.