I bought it two days ago – Taxi driver in tears after losing his car to armed robbers in Kumasi

Samuel Nyamekye says his car was snatched barely two days after he purchased it

Samuel Nyamekye, a taxi driver, is calling for public support after losing his newly-acquired vehicle to a gang of armed robbers.

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM on February 28, 2024, Nyamekye said he lost the car just two days after he had purchased it.



“I was using other people’s cars to work until I was able to save enough to purchase my own. What pains me more is that it was just Saturday that I bought the car. I have not even spent 10 pessewas from the car,” he stated.



Narrating how the car was snatched, Nyamekye said he was hired by a young man along the Bantama High Street for a trip to Koduah.



“The destination was right after the Police Barrier, about two houses. On our way, I heard him speaking to someone on the phone that he had bought food so he should come and open the gate for him. The next thing I saw was that he had removed a pistol after which he said ‘If you make noise, I will kill you.’



He added that two other men joined the passenger after which he was beaten and thrown out of the car before they sped off.



He reported the matter to officers at the police barrier however Nyamekye said the officers could not chase the suspects because they had no car.

“The policewoman out of empathy gave me GHC10 to pick a car. I went to the police station behind Okess where I was issued a form to make a radio announcement,” Nyamekye stated amidst tears.



According to the driver, his car is a blue and yellow-coloured Kia Picanto with registration number GW 3764 – 17.



The incident is said to have occurred around 10 pm on Saturday, February 24, 2024.







GA