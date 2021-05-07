'I brought delight to the people’: Oko Vanderpuije commissions ‘wooden’ footbridge at Chorkor

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, commissioning the wooden footbridge

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, has commissioned a wooden footbridge he constructed for the people of Chorkor and Shiabu in the Greater Accra Region.

On May 7, 2021, the former Mayor of Accra shared images from a short ceremony that was held for the opening of the footbridge which serves as a link for the two communities.



In the Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, he wrote: “Hon. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije brought delight to the people of Chorkor and Shiabu as he fixed the only bridge that links the two communities. He is really making the party popular in ABS.”



The opening ceremony of the wooden bridge was graced by traditional leaders, elders of the community, National Democratic Congress Constituency executives, as well as residents of the community.



Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, the two-time Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South Constituency who stood on the ticket of the NDC commenting on his achievement said that “he is really making the party popular in ABS.”

The project has faced mixed reactions as a section of the public say that his constituents deserve something better than the wooden bridge that spreads across Chemu lagoon which is currently engulfed with rubbish.



