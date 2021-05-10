I buy road contracts – Chairman Wontumi

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako has stated that the Akufo-Addo led administration owes him about GHC100 million for road constructions pre-financed.

According to Chairman Wontumi, he finances contracts through loan facilities he acquires from banks.



He said this while speaking in a meeting with some party activists in Kumasi, the Chronicle newspaper reports.



He noted that the government does not pay him the required 20% mobilization fee for contracts which has accumulated to Ghc100 million indebtedness by the government.



Chairman Wontumi has accused Road’s Minister of not awarding him any contracts even though he is the only NPP man who has ventured into road construction.

He explained that he has adopted the strategy of buying contracts to stay in business to enable him to finance party activities although he is yet to attain a required four-year experience in road construction.



Mr Antwi Boasisko questioned why he is not awarded contracts but others like Messrs Jacob, Attachy Construction, and Kofi Job were awarded all the contracts.



Chairman Wontumi noted that the road construction industry is a capital-intensive one for which he pays 10% to colleague contractors like Akwasi Addai Odike and Kofi Akpaloo to take over contracts awarded them.



Meanwhile, Mr Antwi Boasisko has accused the main opposition party National Democratic Congress of collapsing his mining business and have vouched to revamp it soon.