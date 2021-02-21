I campaigned, voted for Akufo-Addo because he is ‘far better’ than John Mahama – Allotey Jacobs reveals

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, Former Central Regional Chairman, NDC

Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress has stated that he voted for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over John Dramani Mahama because the former was a better leader and competent than the latter.

According to Allotey Jacobs, he urged all his family members to vote for Akufo-Addo’s re-election bid nd God being so good, the NPP and Akufo-Addo won.



Mr. Allotey was speaking in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com on Asempa FM in which he opened up about some humiliation he suffered in the hands of the NDC small boys in 2016.



“I was home during the campaign season. I didn’t go anywhere, I was home. I told the people in my house to vote for Akufo-Addo. I told them he’s a great leader so they vote for him,” he said



Ghana’s General elections were held on 7 December 2020. Incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo of the NPP was re-elected in the first round after securing a majority of the votes. Former President John Dramani Mahama is contesting the results.

Ghana’s Electoral Commission announced that President Akufo-Addo had polled 51.59% of valid votes cast as against former President John Mahama’s 47.36%.



On December 30, the NDC Party filed a petition to the Supreme Court of Ghana to officially contest the election results.



The court case also appears not to be going well for the party as the Supreme Court unanimously keeps throwing them.