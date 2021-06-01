I can’t change – Captain Smart

Morning show host, Captain Smart

Media personality and morning show host Captain Smart, known in personal life as Blessed Godsbrain Smart has joined Media General, operators of TV3, 3FM, Onua TV, Onua FM, Connect FM, Akoma FM.

He was revealed on the New Day show on TV3, in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on Tuesday, June 1.



Captain Smart is going to host his morning show on Onua FM and Onua TV, Monday to Friday.



Asked why and what he is bringing to his new designation, Captain Smart said “I have come to join you(Media General), with more fire. There is one thing I keep saying, I can’t change but I can only change for the better.

“I mean, Morning show is morning show, the things that go into the show, you as the host you must understand, you need to understand what goes into the show. So I mean from Monday to Friday fireworks so we will have the Onua Nkommo on Onua FM, I mean the others will follow. On Friday something big will be happening, every Friday something huge will be happening on Onua FM,” he said.



Captain Smart will be introduced on Onua FM today but will debut his programme from Onua Nkommo on Monday, June 7.