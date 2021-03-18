I can’t joke with Ashanti; your roads will be fixed - Amoako-Attah

Roads Minister, Kwesi Amoako Attah

Roads Minister Kwesi Amoako Attah has told residents of the Ashanti region that they will receive their fair share of road development under the Akufo-Addo government.

It comes after reports that some influential people in the region are clamouring over lack of good roads in the region despite their support for the ruling party.



“I want to assure the people of this region that developmental programmes in Ghana as a whole will be looked at in its entirety and every region will get its first share of the national cake, but Ashanti Region will never be short-changed and your interest will not be toyed with as far as the road sector is concerned. Ashanti Region will always have its fair share of the national cake,” Mr Amoako Atta told journalists in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital on Thursday.



“I am privileged to lead that sector on behalf of President Akufo-Addo. So while looking at the whole situation, there is no way I will joke and toy with Ashanti Region. If you look at asphalt overlay, we started with 227 kilometres plan for Ashanti Region. As I speak, we have completed 174 kilometres,” the Minister added.



Meanwhile, the Minority spokesperson on Roads and Transport Governs Kwame Agbodza has described the ‘second year of roads’ declaration by President Akufo-Addo as a mirage.



Caretaker Minister for Finance, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in his 2021 budget presentation stated the President’s declaration of this year as the second year of roads will see many roads receiving attention in the year.

According to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the first declaration last year brought some attention to roads across the country.



“Mr. Speaker, His Excellency the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the presentation of the State of the Nation’s address declared 2021 as the second year of roads. Mr. Speaker, with this declaration we will continue the prioritization of road construction. The government will continue to pursue the following ongoing projects that are at various stages of completion under the Sinohydro master facility.”



But the NDC MP argues government has not made enough allocation to the Ministry of Roads to execute the road projects enumerated in the 2021 budget. The reduction in allocation to the ministry for flagship projects is proof many roads will not be attended this year the minority spokesperson believes.



The Ranking Member on the Roads and Transport Committee during a debate on the 2021 budget on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 urged the public to lower expectations. The Adaklu MP further described the President’s first year of roads declaration last year as a failure questioning the commitment of government.



“…..last year the government told us it was the first year of roads. The only amount provided by government in the budget for flagship projects was 1.2 billion cedis. Mr. Speaker in 2021 budget we are told that it is the second year for roads but the amount of money government has provided in that budget is less than 1 billion cedis. Where is the commitment of this government towards funding roads in this country?”