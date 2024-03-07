I can’t keep calm about my running mate – Mahama

Former President of Ghana and flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana and flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has indicated that he cannot hide his joy in presenting his choice of running mate to the political party's leadership today.

According to him, his running mate will work with him and other members of the political party to build a prosperous future for the people of Ghana.



He made this known in a post shared via social media.



The former President said "Excited to meet with the NDC National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders to present my nominee for Running Mate as we prepare for the elections in December. Together, we will work tirelessly to advance the interests of the Ghanaian people and build a prosperous future for all".

In a statement, the political party's general secretary, Fiifi Kwetey, announced that John Dramani Mahama has settled on a running mate.



Reports in sections of the media suggest that he is going with Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, who was his running mate for the 2020 elections.



