I can’t see in one eye – Student assaulted by Nkwatia Presby SHS Assis. Headmaster

The victim is said to have been blinded in one eye as a result of the assault

A female student of the Nkwatia Presbyterian Senior High School in the Eastern Region who was beaten by the Assistant Headmaster (Academic) has revealed that she’s losing her sight in one of her eyes following the assault.

According to victim who has been left with two swollen eyes, she’s unable to also hear clearly after she received many slaps from the Assistant Headmaster.



The form two student is reported to have been beaten mercilessly by the Assistant Headmaster when he met her coming from the school gate. He thought that the student had gone out of the school without exeat, but it turned out that she’d gone to pick up a parcel sent to her from home which was kept with the school’s security man at the main gate.



In an exclusive interview with the victim, Diana Mensah, who’s currently home, she told Kasapa News that she’ll not return to the school but will continue her education elsewhere.



“As for that school, I will not go back there. I will look for another school and attend, whether it’s a day or boarding school, I will be okay with it.”



Diana also denied rumours that the assistant headmaster assaulted her because she refused his advances towards her.



“It is not true that the headmaster was making advances at me, as for that, I will not lie against him. I’m not close to him, he came to the school not long ago. It’s been barely three months. I have nothing to do with him.”

Uncle of the victim, Emmanuel Agyapong in the same interview denied claims that the victim has been receiving medical care and counselling as put out by the Ghana Education Service in its statement on the issue.



“After the incident happened, I’m the one taking care of my niece for the past five days. I can state on authority that nobody from the school has visited her or called to find out how she’s doing. There’s no counselling being offered her as has been claimed by the GES. The only people who have been here are some three members of the school’s old student association.”



Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has relieved the Assistant Headmaster (Academics) of the school over the assault incident.



Commenting on the issue, the GES unequivocally condemned the actions of the Assistant Headmaster, who is supposed to ensure that students and teachers operate in a safe school environment.



A statement signed by the Head, Public Relations Unit of the GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo said, “The Eastern Regional Director of Education is liaising with the school authorities and the relevant law enforcement agency to investigate the matter.”



The GES assured the public that it is committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students across the country.