I can’t stop drinking – Female alcoholic cries for help

The woman is seeking help to stop drinking alcohol

A 34-year-old Ghanaian married woman who chooses to remain anonymous has disclosed how hard it is for her to quit drinking.

According to her, it all begun in Senior High School where her friends deceived her into thinking drinking could boost one’s appetite. Because she could hardly eat, she believed them and that birthed her journey into alcoholism.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s Boneka Edition of Nsem Pii, she said, “I noticed each time my friends drunk alcohol they could eat a lot so I asked them and they mentioned it was because they always took shots of alcohol before they ate. I decided to try it and ever since then, it has been working for me so I stuck to it”.



She disclosed that in a day, she is able to finish close to two bottles of dry bitters. “I also prefer this to beer because it is much stronger”.



Asked how her family was dealing with her predicament, she mentioned that her husband and daughter in particular were both very worried. "This is one of the many reasons I want to quit badly".

She went on to say, it is her wish to stop drinking especially because of her daughter.



Asked how her daughter reacts whenever she sees her drinking she said, “She always says, mummy stop; it’s not good and that statement always brings me down”.



Sharing her story amidst tears, she added, “The saddest part is that on days I’m very sober and ready to stop, those are the days I end up drinking the most”.



She asked Rev Nyansa and the NsemPii team to come to her aid and help her find a solution to her situation because, it was getting out of hand and she is not ready for the worse to happen.