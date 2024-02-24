I cannot divorce my husband regardless of the situation – Florence Obinim

Florence and Bishop Obinim

Gospel musician Florence Obinim has stated that she will never divorce her husband Bishop Daniel Obinim, the Founder and Leader of International Godsway Church regardless of the situation he finds himself in.

Speaking during a recent church service, Florence revealed that she has endured a lot in her love life with the man of God and emphasized that she stood by him even when he had nothing.



"I hear a lot of things. People used to commend me that Florence Obinim, you have done well for marrying Obinim till this stage.



"I started with my husband from zero, and it is not now that we are getting 100% that I would leave. I will enjoy myself 100%.



"I don't envy what people have, but for the things that I have struggled to gain, even if you frustrate me, I won't leave.



"So, if you hate me because of my husband, I would block you, but for me to leave him, no," Florence Obinim said.



She went on to assert her readiness to confront anyone attempting to come between her and Bishop Obinim.

Her comments come in response to Bishop Obinim's recent public statement about losing a significant number of church members following his altercation with politician Kennedy Agyapong.







AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Meanwhile, watch the most recent episode of The Lowdown GhanaWeb TV below:



