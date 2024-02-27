'I cannot fight this battle, save me Lord' - Wife of Ghanaian killed in Canada speaks

The late Adu Boakye

The wife of a 40-year-old Ghanaian migrant who was shot and killed in Canada on February 17, 2024, has spoken about the gruesome passing of her husband, Adu Boakye.

A Joy News reporter visited the deceased's family house in Kwanwoma in the Ashanti Region and reported that the family has been in sorrow and pain since they received the news.



Friends consoled the wife of the deceased, who cried for days after hearing the news of her husband's passing, the report stated.



"I cannot fight this battle. Save me, Lord. Akwasi, how do I cater for these children?" the grieving wife was quoted to have said in a report on myjoyonline.com.



For his part, Adu Boakye's brother-in-law, Francis Kumi, confirmed reports that he was shot while on his way to remit money to the family back home.



"He called me a few hours before his passing, saying that he had sent money to his wife, but it couldn't go through. So, I asked him to resend it to my account so I could withdraw and give it to her.



"Sadly, on Monday, I read the news of his passing. I quickly called his phone to check up on him. I called him several times but to no avail," he said.

Adu Boakye died at the hospital after he was rushed to a facility by first responders.



A community vigil was held for him on February 24 around the area where he was shot in the Canadian city of Toronto in the presence of the Toronto Mayor.



Police have released a photo of the suspected attacker, but no arrests have so far been reported.



The family back home is calling for authorities to get them justice as quickly as possible.



"We used to chat regularly when he got to Canada. He called me when he got a job two weeks after he got there. My brother is a good man. He had left the country to seek better opportunities outside. He cares for all," said Dorcas Boakye, the sister of the deceased.



"We're hoping the Canadian government will arrest the perpetrator so that we will be at peace," Dorcas added.

