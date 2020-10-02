I cannot work with you if you contest as independent candidate - Prez warns

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated categorically that he cannot work with any of the New Patriotic Party members who have decided to contest the parliamentary election as independent candidates.

According to him, such individuals lacks respect for him and the party.



He has, therefore, admonished party supporters not take such individuals seriously and vote against them.



The president said he needs the majority of MPs in parliament to help him execute his policies and programmes hence Ghanaians should vote for him massively and all elected parliamentary candidates representing the NPP.



But stressed on the need for voters to vote against all NPP members who are contesting as independent candidates.

In his view, they are not true and faithful members of the party adding, I have personally met them and urged them to rescind their decision but they failed to respect me.



Meanwhile, over 200 Parliamentary Aspirants who were unsuccessful in the last NPP primaries including 42 sitting Members of Parliament on Monday, launched a campaign to mobilize the grassroots for a victory for the NPP in the December 2020 Elections.



They have buried their differences and put the defeat behind them and have joined forces to work to ensure victory for the NPP in the December elections.



Speaking at the launch, the Vice President charged unsuccessful parliamentary aspirants of the NPP to actively get on board the 2020 campaign to help avoid voter apathy in the December elections.