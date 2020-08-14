General News

I caused Kufuor’s victory in election 2000 – Owusu Bempah

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah the leader of the Glorious Word Ministries has touted his credentials as a man blessed with the ability to envisage the outcome of elections.

In an interview with Okay FM, Owusu Bempah claimed that since 1996, none of his prophecies on elections and other national issues has wrong.



He denied the tag of being an ‘NPP Prophet’, disclosing that he has in the past made prophecies that favoured the NDC.



“My first prophecy was the election between Rawlings and Adu Boahen and I said that Rawlings was going to win. I was a young pastor so I didn’t really know what I was saying but a lot people took me on for saying that. My senior pastor rebuked me but the Rawlings indeed won the elections.



“When you trace my prophecies about, everything that I have said has come to pass. Only those who hate me will say my prophecies are fake. When I see that it’s NPP, I will say it’s NPP, when it’s NDC, I will say NDC,”He explained.



Owusu Bempah revealed that but for his intervention, John Evans Atta Mils would have won the 2000 elections.



He narrates that the initial vision shown to him by God had the NDC candidate seated on the throne but he, with the help of his church members worked to divert it to the NPP.

He said they visited major roundabouts in the capital to seek God’s favour to change the outcome of the result.



“During Kufuor’s time, God asked me to do certain things which he will use to change the occupant of the seat. We went to every roundabout. God told me to pour oil at every roundabout if I want change to happen. I acted on God’s word. My church members can attest to this” he said.



Rev. Owusu Bempah was reacting to claims by President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Reverend Prof Paul Frimpong Manso that people who prophesy about elections are just charlatans seeking to profit from politicians.



He noted that such prophecies are ‘false and fake’.



“There has been a practice of people prophesying about elections. I want to say in no uncertain terms that these things are wrong, false and fake, and we should not bank our hopes on them.”

