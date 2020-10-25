'I chose Naana because I believe women are equal to men' – Mahama

Former President John Mahama (L) with running mate Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang (R)

The presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Mahama, has said he believes women and men are equal, thus, his choice of a female as his running mate in this year’s general elections.

“Just like you, I believe women are equal to men, and their voice should always be heard.



“This is why I chose Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as my running mate”, former President John Mahama said in a message to Ghanaians captured in full below:



A Message from John Dramani Mahama, Presidential Candidate of the NDC



Hello, my brothers and sisters!



'I chose Naana because I believe women are equal to men' – Mahama October 25, 2020 sharethis sharing buttonfacebook sharing buttontwitter sharing buttonwhatsapp sharing button Politics Former President John Mahama (L) with running mate Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang (R) The presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Mahama, has said he believes women and men are equal, thus, his choice of a female as his running mate in this year’s general elections.



“Just like you, I believe women are equal to men, and their voice should always be heard.

“This is why I chose Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as my running mate”, former President John Mahama said in a message to Ghanaians captured in full below:



A Message from John Dramani Mahama, Presidential Candidate of the NDC



Hello, my brothers and sisters!



I am John Dramani Mahama, Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, NDC.



I come before you to ask for your vote.



Together we can and we will build a nation that creates opportunities for all of us, not a privileged few; that will improve our living standards and reduce the hardship brought upon us by this government.

Just like you, I believe everybody, all of us, should have access to healthcare. This is why the NDC will be rolling out a Free Primary Healthcare Plan for all!



Just like you, I believe mothers are sacred, and they deserve quality time with their newborn babies. This is why we are increasing the maternity leave for mothers to four months.



Just like you, I believe women are equal to men, and their voice should always be heard. This is why I chose Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as my running mate.



Just like you, I believe young people are right to expect to live in a modern, vibrant Ghana.



This is why we will transform this country into a knowledge-based economy, driving our development through a digitalised platform that provides millions of opportunities for our young people to harness their talents, skills and potentials.



Just like you, I want to leave a legacy! This is why I am running for President.

I will make you proud to be a Ghanaian. I will make you proud of who you are, make you hope for what we can become – a truly developed nation.



Be proud of what we can become as a country and join me in my quest to lead our country there, by voting for me, John Mahama, No. 2 on the ballot paper on 7th December.



Let us make it a collective duty to bring about the change that we all desire in ourselves, our youth, our community and our country.



In John Dramani Mahama, you have a President you can TRUST, a President with a track record of development, a President that knows and has the experience of managing difficult situations.



I have a great vision for our country.



Together, we can leave a legacy!

The time is now!



Vote John Mahama for Jobs and Prosperity for all.