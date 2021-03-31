I commend Parliament for approving Ofori-Atta by consensus - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo and finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended Parliament for approving Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister by consensus.

He said the approval showed that the welfare of Ghanaians was paramount to the MPs.



“I commend Parliament for the by-partisan consensual manner in which it approved Ken Ofori-Atta. The welfare of Ghanaian remains the paramount consideration of public policy.”



He said this when he swore-in the Minister on Tuesday, March 31, 2021.

The President asked Ken Ofori-Atta to work hard to improve the standard of living of Ghanaians.



“Indeed, you have your work cut out for you even though our economy despite the pandemic was of the few in the world that recorded positive GDP growth in 2020. Ultimately what the people of Ghana are expecting is a visible improvement in their standard of living that’s an increase in the real wages for working people and enhancement of the income of farmers and fisherfolk and a rise of profits for businesses,” he said.



“So talk of good macro and economic management, fiscal responsibility in GDP growth has to reflect that goal if the talk is to be meaningful. So I indicated to your colleague ministers the Ghanaian people have given us four more years to do more for them. So as you assume your position in government, I urge you to provide leadership that will ensure that the work on which we are embarked benefits the progress of why they voted for us,” he added.