I commend parliament for anti-LGBTQ+ bill - Ugandan First Lady

Ugandan president Museveni and First Lady Janet

Janet Museveni, First Lady of Uganda has lauded the parliament for its passage of an anti-same-sex marriage bill.

The bill is expected to be transmitted to president Yoweri Museveni for assent into law, with the president expressing readiness to sign it when it reaches his desk.



Mrs. Museveni, who is also the Minister of Education described same-sex relations as an evil that needed to be combated with strategic action.



After a meeting with anti-LGBTQ+ activists including a collection of African lawmakers, she posted on her Twitter handle.



"I recently had the honor of meeting with Ms. Sharon Slater, President of Family Watch International, & her team. They attended the first African Regional Inter-Parliamentary Conference in Uganda, focusing on global challenges that threaten African families & values.

"During our meeting, we discussed the significance of safeguarding African culture & family values against emerging threats, & I expressed my concern about the imposition of harmful practices like homosexuality. These negative influences need to be countered with strategic action.



"I commend the Ugandan Parliament for passing the Anti-homosexuality bill, which empowers Ugandans to resist such evils imposed on our children," she stressed.



The Uganda anti-gay law has been criticised by the United Nations and some western governments but the president has asked them to stay off Ugandan affairs in terms of the culture and societal norms.