19
Menu
News

I commend parliament for anti-LGBTQ+ bill - Ugandan First Lady

Janet Museveni Plus Yoweri Ugandan president Museveni and First Lady Janet

Fri, 7 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Janet Museveni, First Lady of Uganda has lauded the parliament for its passage of an anti-same-sex marriage bill.

The bill is expected to be transmitted to president Yoweri Museveni for assent into law, with the president expressing readiness to sign it when it reaches his desk.

Mrs. Museveni, who is also the Minister of Education described same-sex relations as an evil that needed to be combated with strategic action.

After a meeting with anti-LGBTQ+ activists including a collection of African lawmakers, she posted on her Twitter handle.

"I recently had the honor of meeting with Ms. Sharon Slater, President of Family Watch International, & her team. They attended the first African Regional Inter-Parliamentary Conference in Uganda, focusing on global challenges that threaten African families & values.

"During our meeting, we discussed the significance of safeguarding African culture & family values against emerging threats, & I expressed my concern about the imposition of harmful practices like homosexuality. These negative influences need to be countered with strategic action.

"I commend the Ugandan Parliament for passing the Anti-homosexuality bill, which empowers Ugandans to resist such evils imposed on our children," she stressed.

The Uganda anti-gay law has been criticised by the United Nations and some western governments but the president has asked them to stay off Ugandan affairs in terms of the culture and societal norms.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: