I commend residents of Sandema for demonstrating over the dumsor – NDC MP

Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has commended residents Sandema for demonstrating over recent unannounced power outages in the area.

The MP said the unannounced power outages have negatively affected the Builsa North Municipal, the Builsa South District, and the Yagaba area.



He said the demonstration was justified since the outages are disrupting lives, affecting healthcare delivery, destroying electronics as well as choking socio-economic activities in the affected areas.



In a brief statement, the MP said “The demonstration is justified because attempts to get this erratic power supply fixed has yielded no sustainable outcome. NEDCo must do the needful by finding a permanent solution this time.



We are also Ghanaians. It’s our right to enjoy regular power supply. See pictures and a video of the demonstration attached.”



Read the full statement below

I commend highly the organisers of the demonstration that took place earlier today, August 14th, 2023 in Sandema.



The purpose of the demonstration was to draw attention to recent frequent power outages negatively affecting the Builsa North Municipal, the Builsa South District, and the Yagaba area.



These outages are disrupting lives, affecting healthcare delivery, destroying electronics as well as choking socio-economic activities in Buluk and Yagaba.



The demonstration is justified because attempts to get this erratic power supply fixed has yielded no sustainable outcome. NEDCo must do the needful by finding a permanent solution this time.



We are also Ghanaians. It’s our right to enjoy regular power supply. See pictures and a video of the demonstration attached.

In Solidarity,



Dr. Clement Apaak



M.P, Builsa South



