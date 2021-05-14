I condemned assault on journalists but it was not trumpeted - Affail Monney

Roland Affail Monney, President of the Ghana Journalist Association, says the media failed to highlight his earlier condemnation of the act by some National Security Operatives but rather focused on his gaffe.

This comes after he emerged to make comments about an invasion by some National Security Operatives at the office of Accra-based Citi FM/TV and a subsequent attack on two journalists of the same.



Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, on Friday, May 14, 2021, Mr Monney said the manner in which the arrest of the two journalists was made was wrong and is a violation of the dignity of the two as human beings.



He believes however that this fact was highlighted, whilst his suggestions that one of the said journalists, Caleb Kudah, erred by taking footage at the premises of the National Security was promoted.



“Unsurprisingly, my condemnation of the office invasion and physical brutalization was muted while my comment on Caleb’s ethical style was titled and overly highlighted, obviously to achieve certain sensational ends,” he stated.



Mr Monney also noted that his regime as president of the GJA has faced several attacks and threats against journalists and the latest attack on Citi FM/TV journalists will not be swept under the carpet.

“Under my presidency, attacks or threats against journalists, irrespective of the perpetrators and victims, have received outright condemnation. So there is no way the latest ones against the Citi FM/TV journalists will be swept under the carpet. Not at all. Indeed, the ordeal as narrated by the journalists is, soul-wrenching, mind-boggling and earth-shattering. The intrinsic value and inherent dignity of the two as human beings were blatantly violated. Their freedom as journalists too was maliciously abused. The misbehaviour of the national security operatives can exert a significant chilling effect on the media landscape as a whole,” he said.



He further called for an investigation to be mounted to eschew the truth surrounding the issue.



“I urge the Committee of Enquiry set up by the Ministry of National Security to quickly move into action to impartially unravel all the circumstances surrounding the issue. The findings and recommendations should also be implemented with urgent promptitude to give meaning to our motto as a land of freedom and justice,” he stated.



