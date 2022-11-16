I contested NDC election with an establishment – Greater Accra chairman-elect

Ashie Moore

The victorious candidate in the just-ended Greater Accra Regional Chairmanship contest who has unseated Ade Coker, the incumbent chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said an establishment did the magic for him.

Mr. Ashie Moore who spoke to Kwamina Sam Biney on the Anopa Bofo morning show, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, disclosed that had it not been for the establishment between himself and God his triumph would not have materialised.



According to the newly elected NDC chairman, he had no powerful or influential person to count on whiles going into the contest, therefore he had to rely only on the God he serves to pull the trigger against all odds.



Mr Ashie Moore defeated the incumbent chairman of Greater Accra, Joseph Ade Coker with 105 votes margins to unseat the long-serving chairman who sought reelection in the NDC’s delegates conference that took place on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He had 327 votes whiles the loser had 222 votes.



Many have since been left in a state of shock about how Mr. Ade Coker who termed himself as a “sure bet” for the NDC in the region could just be relegated with that huge margin accorded with his defeat.



However, to Mr. Ashie Moore, it goes beyond just unseating his competitor owing to the fact that it was going to be a difficult task, therefore he “establishes God” which proved to become the difference between the two.

“I contested the election with an establishment. when I looked back, I noticed that I had no powerful person in me neither from my government system or something…, but I knew I had God,” the newly elected Greater Accra Regional chairman emphasised.



The politician cum businessman further underscored the importance of God in the journey of life to success and acknowledged that it is the reason he always seeks His intervention in everything he engages in.



Speaking on the same medium, the former lawmaker added that in spite of the establishment, he sacrifices everything he has, just to make him win the seat.



“Do you know something about the election we held? nothing comes on a silva platter, every good thing comes with the price, and you know, am a businessman,” he stressed in Twi.



He concluded by noting he will sacrifice his chairmanship position to make sure the Adenta seat occupied by the NDC is retained to enable them to reclaim power in 2024 because it is the only thing the opposition party needs and nothing else.