I contracted coronavirus – Recovered Sekondi MP reveals

Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, MP for Sekondi

Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, MP for Sekondi has disclosed that he recently tested positive for coronavirus but has since recovered.

Ghanaweb monitored Joy News program’s AM show on which he made the disclosure.



He was sharing his views on the news that colleague MPs who had tested positive were still attending to proceedings in the legislature.



“I had taken a test immediately after swearing-in ceremony on the 10th and then subsequently when the speaker indicated that parliamentarians were to do so. I did so again on the scheduled day that my name was indicated. So I indeed took the test.



Asked about the outcome of his tests, he responded: “For the second one, I have not been informed of the outcome which then presupposes that I was negative. But to be honest with you I tested positive the first time and I went through the necessary protocols and thankfully my symptoms were mild and I have duly recovered and back to work.”

He explained that parliament’s protocol was to communicate with members who had tested positive and to advise them to take necessary action. Those that are without the virus know because they are not contacted.



A number of lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus since it arrived in Ghana in March 2020. Among others; Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, and Carlos Ahenkorah.



Speaker of parliament on Wednesday cautioned MPs who tested positive to stay away from the house.



Over 40 others have yet to undergo the test according to parliamentary leadership.