I contracted coronavirus at a party – Patient recounts

A COVID-19 patient at the Ga East Municipal Hospital in Accra has recounted how he contracted the virus at a family gathering.

The man, who agreed to speak with Atinka TV’s Mirekua Ampomah under condition of anonymity, said he contracted COVID-19 virus after attending a family lunch party.



According to him, his brother hosted him and 8 other siblings for a lunch party in his house.



Although he was happy seeing his brothers, little did he know that he was leaving his brother’s house with the deadly coronavirus.



“ I can testify that covid-19 is real and I would urge all and sundry to be cautious of their health and adhere to the laid down safety protocols. I always adhered to the protocols until that fateful day when by brother hosted myself and 8 others at a lunch in his house. I was in my mask throughout the journey to the house. As we were waiting for the main meal, a starter was served and I took off my nose mask to munch on it. The mistake I made was that I did not put my nose mask on, the others engaged the rest of us in a conversation and that was it. I started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms but tested negative to the virus. It was only after a scan of my chest when doctors realized that it was covid-19,” he told Atinka TV’s Adwoa Mirekua Ampomah.

He called on the general public to strictly adhere to the covid-19 safety protocols.



Watch the full interview below:



